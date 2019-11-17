CBSE Recruitment 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education invites applications for 357 vacancies; visit cbse.nic.in for more details

CBSE Recruitment 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification to invite online applications for various posts of Group A, Group B and Group C. Interested and eligible students can apply by visiting the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in. All candidates must apply for the CBSE recruitment on or before 16 December 2019. The application process began on 15 November 2019.

As per the official notification, a total of 357 vacancies are available for the posts of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT), Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant.

Interested candidates can follow the steps listed below to apply for the examination.

Steps to apply for CBSE recruitment drive 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website—cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘CBSE Recruitment 2019 Advt Apply Online,’ available under the ‘In Focus’ section

Step 3: If you are a new user, click on the start tab and put in all the necessary information as asked

Step 4: Once your registration ID is created, go back and click on the login tab

Step 5: A new page will appear on the display screen

Step 6: Enter your credentials and log in

Step 7: Fill in all the required information and upload the needed documents

Step 8: Make payment

Step 9: Download the application form and take a print out for future reference.

Application Fee:

All students who are applying for the posts of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT) are required to pay Rs 1,500 as an application fee. For other posts, applicants are required to pay Rs 800. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD/ex-servicemen/ women/ regular CBSE employee will not be required to pay an application fee.

Selection procedure:

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a computer-based test. Students appearing for the post of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT), Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant and Junior Accountant will be shortlisted, category wise, and will be asked to appear in the final stage for skill test/interview.

