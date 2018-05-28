CBSE NEET Result 2018: NEET 2018 Result to be declared today on cbseneet.nic.in; all India counselling from 12 June

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the much-anticipated NEET results today. HRD Secretary, Anil Swarup tweeted that CBSE has informed that it will be releasing the the result on 4 June. Earlier, the CBSE had released the answer keys on 25 May and candidates were given a chance to raise objections on the answer keys till 27 May.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), conducted this year by the CBSE on 6 May, is the single window exam conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS seats in all medical and dental colleges across the country, except for AIIMS and JIPMER.

Starting this year, the admissions to AYUSH courses in the country will also be on the basis of NEET only. According to the data shared by the CBSE, 13.26 lakh candidates registered for the exam this year.

As per the standard practice, the CBSE has released the official NEET 2018 answer key, the OMR response sheets and the NEET test booklet codes of candidates on 25 May, a few days prior to the declaration of the results.

The window for candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the answer keys, OMR sheets or test booklets also closed on 27 May. The final, corrected versions of the NEET answer keys, OMR answer sheets and test paper booklets will be used for the processing of results.

How to download the NEET 2018 result?

The NEET result will be available on the official CBSE NEET website. Candidates will need to click on the provided link and enter their NEET registration number and date of birth in the given fields. The result of the candidate will be displayed accordingly. Candidates can view their result and download it for future reference.

What NEET result will tell you?

The NEET result-cum-score card will contain comprehensive details about the candidate's performance in the exam. Candidates viewing the NEET result will be able to access the following information in their scorecard:

NEET roll number

NEET application number

Personal details about the candidate (parents' names, nationality, category/sub-category)

Total marks secured

Marks obtained in individual subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology

Percentile score

Qualifying status in NEET

NEET All India Rank (AIR)

NEET AIR for 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats

The cut-off score of NEET 2018

The CBSE issues separate rank letters and an all-India merit list on the basis of the NEET result. Only those candidates, who secure a specified cut-off percentile (50th percentile for General Category and 40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC candidates) are awarded All India ranks.

A separate AIQ list is also prepared on the basis of the NEET 2018 Result, comprising names of successful and eligible candidates who opted for AIQ admissions. The tentative date for the release of the rank letters is the first week of June 2018. The admissions to different medical colleges are, however, granted on the basis of NEET Merit list and NEET cut-off for admission.

What happens post the declaration of NEET results?

Candidates who qualify NEET are allowed to participate in NEET Counselling for both All India Quota Seats conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) as well as State level Counselling conducted by individual state counselling authorities. Candidates who do not qualify the NEET exam will not be able to participate in the counselling or admission process.

All candidates who qualify NEET, except for those who belong to Jammu and Kashmir (unless they have filled up the self-declaration form while filling the NEET application), can register themselves for All India Quota Counselling. The registration process will be online and will be conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on behalf of the MCC.

Registrations will begin shortly after the declaration of NEET results while the AIQ counselling itself is scheduled to start from 12 June. The DGHS will also conduct admissions for all MBBS and BDS seats offered by Deemed and Central Universities across India as well as the initial counselling on behalf of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

Candidates planning to apply for the state quota seats will have to register themselves for the various state counselling processes as and when they are announced by the respective authorities. The NEET 2018 counselling across different states is expected to begin with the release of applications from the second week of June.

AYUSH course admissions will be conducted by the different state counselling authorities. Candidates who belong to Jammu and Kashmir and did not opt for the All India Quota seats can register for the state counselling process in their state.

With intense competition for seats offered by the Top Medical Colleges in India accepting NEET, it is imperative that candidates closely follow the different NEET counselling processes and ensure they fill in the best possible choices for their scores.

Got any queries or doubts about WBJEE 2018? Visit here to get the answers