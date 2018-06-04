CBSE NEET result 2018: Kalpana Kumari tops medical entrance exam with 99.99 percent; over 6 lakh students pass

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results 2018 at 12:45 am on its official website www.cbseneet.nic.in.

According to an India Today report, Kalpana Kumari topped the exam with 99.99 percent, and scored 691 marks out of 720. She has scored 171 out of 180 in physics, 160 out of 180 in chemistry, 360 out of 360 in biology (Biology and Zoology).

This year, 6,34,897 students passed the NEET exam and scored over 50 percent. Students who qualified for NEET 2018 would now be required to register for the online counselling, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The cut-off for the open category is from 691 to 119. An all-India merit list of the qualified candidates will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the exam and CBSE will provide the rank.

NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.