The board has already postponed the Class 12 exams and cancelled the Class 10 papers owing to COVID-19

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stretched the deadline for school affiliation to 30 June. After due consideration and reviewing the current COVID-19 situation in the country, the board has also extended the up-gradation of the affiliation facility for schools for the academic session 2022-23 till the said date. Earlier, the deadline was 30 April. No late fees will be charged by the schools, if they haven’t applied till now.

Currently, more than 25,000 schools are affiliated with the board in India and 26 other countries. These include the Kendriya Vidyalayas, Private Independent schools which are self-financed, Government schools of Delhi, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The affiliation is granted by the CBSE Affiliation unit since 2006. It is an online process called the Online School Affiliation Management System (OSAMS).

Here are the steps to apply for school affiliation:

Visit https://saras.cbse.gov.in/ On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Now’ A new page will open. Read all the instructions carefully Now, tick all the options mentioned and proceed to the next stage Select the category under which you want to apply for Now, register your school and upload all the scanned documents Pay the fees online and submit the application Save a copy for later use. If required, take a printout

Here’s the direct link

The board has already postponed the Class 12 exams and cancelled the Class 10 papers owing to COVID-19 .