CBSE extends last date of application for Class 10, 12 board exams by private candidates till 25 February
The syllabus has been reduced by 30 percent because of loss of education hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for application for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations by private candidates. Those interested, who are yet to apply can go to the official website cbse.gov.in. The registration process was originally slated to end on 22 February, but will now end on 25 February up to 5 pm.
According to the official notification, the decision was taken after request from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for 2021 examination for Classes 10 and 12.
The notification has added that only the online form is to be submitted and no hard copy is to be sent to CBSE. The board has also mentioned that candidates need to pay a late fee as applicable and that no further extension in schedule will be given.
According to CBSE, in case of 2020 candidates, old practical marks will be taken while computing results. For candidates from exams prior to 2020, prorata marks will be awarded.
The council will hold the Class 10 and 12 exams from 4 May to 10 June. The Class 12 exam will be held in two shifts. While in 2020, the exam schedule was an extensive 45 days, in 2021, it is of 39 days. The syllabus too has been reduced by 30 percent because of loss of education hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Results will be declared by 15 July.
