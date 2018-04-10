CBSE exams for Class 10, 12 in Punjab to be held on 27 April; tests were postponed due to Bharat Bandh

New Delhi: The CBSE on Tuesday announced that the Class X and Class XII examinations that were postponed in Punjab due to the 'Bharat Bandh' on 2 April will now be conducted on 27 April.

At the request of the state government in view of the bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed the exams scheduled on 2 April.

“It has been decided to conduct the cancelled examination in Punjab on 27 April. The roll numbers and examination centres already allotted to the students will remain the same,” said KK Chaudhury, controller of examinations, CBSE.

While Class XII students were supposed to appear for the Hindi exam, language exams of French, Sanskrit and Urdu were scheduled for Class X on that day.

The board had then said that it had received a letter of request, dated 1 April, from the director general (school education) of the Punjab government to postpone all its examinations scheduled to be held on 2 April, on account of apprehensions of law and order problems and other disturbances in the day during the 'Bharat Bandh'.

The Punjab government had also taken a decision to keep all schools shut for the day, the CBSE had said referring to the former's letter.