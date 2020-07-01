CBSE Exams 2020: Board asks schools to conduct re-exams for students who failed Class 9 and 11

The CBSE issued a notification asking schools affiliated with it to abide by its 13 May notification and conduct the re-exam by providing adequate preparation time to students.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has issued a notification to all schools affiliated with it to provide students who have failed in class 9 and 11 an opportunity to appear for exams again.

According to a CBSE notification, the decision was initially issued in a notice dated 13 May.

A report by India Today mentions that after the release of the notification in May, it has further notified that the opportunity to reappear for the exams is extended to all the students even if they were given this opportunity earlier.

CBSE in its latest notice said that it was brought to its notice that some schools are not complying with the board's decision and not extending the opportunity to the failed students of class 9 and 11.

CBSE informed all the schools that the Delhi High Court has not quashed its 13 May notification and therefore, has asked schools to abide by its direction without being misled.

The board says that schools can accordingly conduct online/offline/innovative tests and may decide to promote students on the basis of the test conducted.

A report by NDTV mentions that the CBSE, on 13 May, had issued a notice and said that all failed students of Class 9 and 11 will be provided with an opportunity to appear in a school-based test again. The board also asked schools to provide students adequate time to prepare for the exam, while adding that the decision was taken as a one-time measure.