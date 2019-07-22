CBSE compartment result date 2019: CBSE to announce results soon, students can check on cbseresult.nic.in

CBSE 10th compartment result date 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 compartment exam result soon. The result will be released on the official result website for CBSE — cbseresult.nic.in

It is expected that the results for compartment examination may be released within this week, yet no official statement has been released. Students who appeared for the same are advised to visit the official website or any of these — cbseresult.nic.in, cbse.nic.in or result.gov.in — to get regular updates.

Steps to check the Class 10 CBSE compartment results:

Step 1: Go to their official website — cbseresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Senior School Examination Class 10 Result 2019 - Compartment

Step 3: Enter the required details like name, roll number and admit card ID

Step 4: Proceed to view results displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

Candidates must, however, note that the Central Board of Secondary Education has not released any official communication regarding the release of the examination results.

Candidates can visit the official website of the board to check for any updates regarding the release of the results.