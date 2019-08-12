CBSE clears the air about the 24 times hike in board exam fees

After wide-spreads reports of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) increasing the examination fee for class 10 and 12 board exams by a whopping 24 times, CBSE issued a press statement on Sunday dismissing the claims of this massive hike.

Though there has been an increase, an analysis of the board’s statement issued on Sunday and circulars issued by it earlier show that the fees have been increased by up to 3.4 times and not 24 times as reported.

The board in its statement also clarified that it has increased examination fees pan India after five years and not only in Delhi as reported by some media outlets.

“For all the students in the rest of the country, the fees used to be Rs.750 (Rs. 150 per subject) which has been increased to Rs.1500 (Rs. 300 per subject),” the statement said.

It also mentioned that no examination fees would be charged from visually impaired students.

Significantly, the board in its statement also clarified its special arrangement for examination fees with the Delhi government.

“As a special arrangement only for the city of Delhi the fees used to be Rs. 350 for the students of SC/ ST category. Out of this Rs 350, the students used to pay Rs.50 and the rest Rs.300 was re-imbursed by the Delhi government,” it said.

The statement does not mention the increase in the examination fees for SC/ST students in Delhi. However, another circular issued by the board among the schools shows an increase of examination fees for SC/ST candidates in Delhi government schools to Rs. 1200 from Rs.350.

The reports, which now stand nullified by CBSE, also claimed that for SC/ST students the examination fees had been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 1,200. But, the records show that for General category students examination fees has been doubled and for SC/ ST candidates in Delhi government schools it has increased by 3.4 times.

According to the revised examination fees, students enrolled in CBSE schools abroad will have to pay Rs 10,000 for five subjects for both Class 10 and 12. Earlier it was Rs 5000. For them, the fees for an additional subject in Class 12 has been fixed at Rs 2,000 the same is Rs. 300 for students living in India.

CBSE, in its statement, also claimed that the new examination fees structure is comparable with that of other boards such as the National Institute of Open Schooling.

“The NIOS charges Rs.1800 from male candidates, Rs. 1450 from female candidates and Rs. 1,200 from SC/ST candidates in the secondary level,” it said further adding that the examination fees charged by the NIOS in senior secondary level are Rs.2000, Rs.1750 and Rs.1300 in these categories.