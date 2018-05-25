CBSE Class 12 Result 2018: CBSE Class 12th results to be declared tomorrow at cbse.nic.in; here's how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of Class 12th tomorrow (26 May), education secretary Anil Swarup said in a tweet. Students can go to the official website to check their results.

About 11.86 lakh students had registered for Class 12th or all India senior secondary level exams, which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad, according to an NDTV report.

Follow the steps to check the results:

- Visit the board's official website: cbse.nic.in.

- Click on the 'Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12th Result 2018' in the 'Recent Announcements' section.

- Enter the required details and press 'submit'.

- Take a print of your results for future reference.

This year, the results of the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th examination will directly be available on Google search for the first time, according to media reports.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.