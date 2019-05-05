CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 Date: Class 10 board results likely to be announced in May second week; visit cbse.nic.in to know your scores

CBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results of the Class 10 board exams in the second week of May. Students can visit cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in to check their scores.

CBSE clarified on Sunday, 5 May, that there were fake news reports doing the rounds about the results being declared that day. Spokesperson Rama Sharma said the board would give schools and students prior notice before announcing the Class 10 results.

While it had earlier been reported that both the Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared in the third week of May, the board, without a prior notification, announced the Class 12 results on 2 May. This led to speculation, with many news outlets reporting that the results for Class 10 will be out on 5 May.

On Friday, the CBSE spokesperson told NDTV, that the CBSE Class 10 result will also be released in the same way as CBSE Class 12 result was released. The board has refused to provide further details on the same. The Class 10 CBSE exams were conducted between 2 February and 29 March. As many as 27 lakh candidates sat for the exam.

Steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.

In 2018, The Class 12 results in 2018 were released on 26 May and three days later, the Class 10 results were announced on 29 May. In 2018, Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 86.70 percent.

