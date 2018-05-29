CBSE Class 10th result LIVE updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the result for Class 10 at 4 pm on Tuesday. Candidates can check the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in for updates.
"Result for class 10 examination for 2017-18 to be declared on 29 May by 4 pm, " School Education Secretary Anil Swarup said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has sent to the CBSE a list of students, who had allegedly received the leaked Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics question papers, after the board sought it from the crime branch, an official privy to the probe said.
In the report, the police also mentioned that the principal of a school in Bawana whose teachers were arrested for allegedly leaking the papers a few hours before the exam, was not co-operating in the probe.
The principal of Mother Khazani Convent School at Bawana was quizzed many times in connection with the case earlier.
A senior Crime Branch officer said the CBSE had requested them to provide details of students who had received the leaked papers.
Last week, the police sent an investigation report to the board mentioning the names of over 60 students, he said, adding, these students were quizzed by the Crime Branch while it was probing the case.
Two modules were allegedly involved in leaking the CBSE question papers. Other than the class 12 economics paper, the class 10 mathematics paper had also surfaced online before the scheduled examination.
One of the modules was busted in Una town of Himachal Pradesh last month and six people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with leaking the question papers.
The Bawana module was busted in March, and three people, including two teachers of a private school, were arrested.
The teachers had taken photographs of the economics paper and sent it via WhatsApp to Tauqeer, who gives private tuition. Tauqeer, in turn, circulated the paper among his students about an hour before the examination started, police said.
The CBSE had announced the Class 12 results on 26 May.
The Delhi Police has registered two cases in connection with the paper leaks. The first case related to the leak of economics paper was registered on 27 March, while the other pertaining to the leak of mathematics paper was filed on 28 March.
The retest for Class 12 economics paper was held on 25 April, but the board decided against a re-test of the Class 10 paper, saying the examination was "largely an internal segment" of the school education system.
Updated Date: May 29, 2018 12:36 PM
Highlights
Check CBSE Result 2018 for Class 10th via SMS
This year the CBSE Class 10th results will be available directly on Google since CBSE has now announced its partnership with the seach engine for result declaration. The candidates can also check their result through other means:
- IVR: Candidates can check their results through an IVR system which will allow you to access your results via a call which is charged at 30 paise per minute for every roll number.
- SMS: Charged at 50 paise per SMS, students can get their results on their phones with this service.
- DigiLocker: This is a service that saves your CBSE Board Results 2018 and mark sheets in your locker and students can access the results with the account details that are sent to the student via SMS.
Check exam results without internet with Microsoft's SMS Organizer App
Students can get their Class 10 results delivered directly to their Android smartphones even if they are not connected to the internet using Microsoft's SMS Organizer, an Android app available on the Google Play Store.
To get CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on SMS Organizer, users first need to download the app and then register for CBSE results.
On the result day, the pre-registered users will receive a notification for the result, clicking on which their scorecard will appear. Since the scorecard data is sent via SMS, users will be able to see it even if they do not have Internet connectivity on result day
Click here to read more
Steps to check CBSE Class 10 result
A total of 16,38,428 students registered to appear for the CBSE board exams this year. If you are one of them, follow these steps to check your result:
- Go to the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.
- Look for the link which says 'CBSE 10th Result 2018'
- Enter the required details
- Check your scores and take a print out of the score card for future reference
HRD secretary Anil Swarup tweets ahead of CBSE Class 10 result
Ministry of Human Resource secretary Anil Swarup wished luck to the students who appeared for the Class 10 CBSE examination this year. He said in the tweet: "All the best to CBSE students of class 10. You have done your bit. Let not the results make you nervous because you have no control over them. You can't do anything now. You will reap the fruits of what you have sown. Be contented with what you get. And then, build your future."
CBSE Class 10 result expected at 4 pm today
The CBSE is expected to declared the Class 10 result on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in. Ministry of Human Resource secretary Anil Swarup had tweeted on Monday that the result will be announced by 4 pm on Tuesday.
12:28 (IST)
12:24 (IST)
12:14 (IST)
11:55 (IST)
11:52 (IST)
