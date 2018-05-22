CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 likely to be declared on 31 May: Here are steps to check

The results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th are likely to be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on 31 May, according to a media report. CBSE will release the results on its official website: cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 10th exam was conducted successfully by CBSE from 5 March to 4 April, according to a report in News18. The results will also directly be available on Google search for the first time this year. Until now, students used to go to Google search, from where they were redirected to the portals hosting the results, and then they logged into the website to check their results.

However, CBSE has now announced its partnership with Google for declaration of results.

Follow these steps to check the results:

- Go to the official website

- Look for the link which says 'CBSE 10th Result 2018'

- Enter the required details

- Check your scores and take a print out of the score card for future reference

In 2018, 28.24 lakh students registered to appear for the CBSE board exams. Of these, 16.38 lakh students (16,38,428) appeared for the Class 10th boards and 11.86 lakh students (11,86,306) appeared for the Class 12th board exams in 2018.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.