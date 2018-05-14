CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th result 2018 to be declared on cbse.nic.in: Know when and where to check them

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 10th and 12th results 2018 soon, according to media reports. Candidates can check their score on its official website: cbse.nic.in.

The Class 12th examination was held from 5 March to 13 April, while Class 10 exams were held from 5 March to 4 April. The board had earlier said that the re-test of the Class 12 economics paper, held on 25 April, nearly a month after it was leaked, would not delay the declaration of CBSE Class 12 and Class 10 results.

A senior board official speaking to Business Standard said that the results will be declared by the end of May.

According to News18, 28.24 lakh students had registered to appear for the CBSE board exams, out of which 11.86 lakh students appeared for class 12th board exams. There were 6,90,407 male candidates and 4,95,899 female candidates for the class 12th exams that were conducted across 4,138 centres.

Here are the steps to check CBSE Class 12th results:

Step 1: Click on the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE official website cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Go the CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 section.

Step 3: Enter your admit card details and click on submit.

Step 4: Download your CBSE Result 2018 for future reference.

According to a report in The Indian Express, students can also get their results by sending an SMS on the following numbers: 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.