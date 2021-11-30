CBSE Class 10 term 1 exam for major papers begins today; check guidelines here

CBSE Class 10 term 1 exams for minor papers began on 17 November and will continue till 7 December, while the major papers, which began on Tuesday, will end on 11 December

The CBSE Class 10 term 1 examinations for major papers began today, 30 November, at 11.30 am. The Class 10 term 1 exam began with the Social Science paper today. The paper consisted of four sections and had no negative marking.

For the first time, Central Board of Secondary Education has kept the format of the paper as multiple-choice questions and students will be provided with an OMR sheet to fill the correct options using only black or blue ballpoint pen. The questions will mostly be based on assertion and reasoning and the exam covers 50 percent of the rationalised syllabus.

CBSE class 10 term 1 minor exams began on 17 November and will continue till 7 December, while the major papers began today and will end on 11 December.

The Social Science exam is followed by the Science exam which will be conducted on 2 December, followed by Home Science on 3 December and Mathematics on 4 December. The exams begin at 11.30 am and end at 1 pm.

All candidates have to bring their admit cards to the examination hall and are supposed to report at 11 am. Candidates also have to wear a mask and carry their own stationery and sanitizer.

Each student is required to fill in their name, father’s name, CBSE term 1 board exam roll number, date, center, subject and school codes in the OMR sheet.

Students have to shade the correct option with a pen and fill the answer in the box given above the circles. The answer filled in the box will be taken as the final answer.

Candidates must note that any kind of electronic items, mobile phones, calculators, rough pads and Bluetooth devices are barred from examination halls.

The CBSE Class 10 term 1 exam marks will be added with the marks of term 2 and the final result will be declared by CBSE.

The internal assessments, project work and practical exams of term 1 will be carried out by schools till 23 December and the marks should also be uploaded by the mentioned date, failing which, the term 1 result will be declared without considering the internal assessment marks.

The CBSE Class 12 term 1 major examinations will begin from tomorrow, 1 December with the Sociology paper at 11.30 am. Class 12 term 1 exams will also be held from 11.30 am to 1.00 pm.

Students may check their entire date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams, get sample question papers and also download their respective admit cards from the official website of CBSE - https://www.cbse.gov.in/

