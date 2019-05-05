CBSE Class 10 result 2019 date: CBSE likely to declare 10th board exam results today; here's how you can check scores

CBSE 10th Result 2019 Date: According to reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 result today on its official website. Students can check cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in to check their scores. However, students are advised to keep an eye on this space, as the board might spring a surprise with an early release, like it did with Class 12 results on Thursday.

Earlier, it was reported that CBSE would declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May. But in a surprise move on Thursday CBSE declared the Class 12 results and is expected to release the Class 10 results on 5 May.

CBSE conducted the Class 10 exams for 27 lakh candidates from 2 February to 29 March.



Steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.

In 2018, Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 86.70 percent.

