CBSE Class 10 board results 2020: Board to release scores soon; check through DigiLocker, UMANG app, IVRS

CBSE Class 10 board results 2020: With reports claiming that 18 lakh students appeared for the matric examination, the official websites may crash due to heavy traffic once results are declared

CBSE Class 10 board results 2020| The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare Class 10 results soon. Once declared, students can access their scores on official websites – cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

The education board had told the Supreme Court that both Class 10 and 12 results will be announced by 15 July.

However, with multiple reports saying that 18 lakh students appeared for the matric examination, the official websites may crash due to heavy traffic once results are declared. Students can check CBSE Class 10 result through mobile apps like DigiLocker, Microsoft SMS Organiser and Umang or through interactive voice response system (IVRS).

Check result using DigiLocker

CBSE will provide digital academic documents like marksheets, migration certificate and pass certificate through ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with the DigiLocker mobile application. The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

Check result using UMANG app

The mobile application is available on both Android and iOS. Students can access their scores by clicking on the marksheet tab and then entering their roll number and date of birth.

Check result using Microsoft SMS Organiser App

Students need to download the Microsoft SMS Organiser app and get themselves registered. With this app, candidates can get their scores through SMS.

Check result through IVRS

CBSE will also provide results through interactive voice response system (IVRS). The numbers to check results will be provided on the day of the result. Students are advised to check official website cbse.nic.in for updates.

How to check Class 10 result through CBSE website:

Step 1: Login to official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result 2020.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out.

As per previous the previous schedule, exams for CBSE Class 10 were to be conducted from 15 February till 20 March. However, exams from 19 March onwards were postponed owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The remaining papers were then scheduled to be held from 1 to 15 July. The pending exams were later cancelled as coronavirus cases continued to rise.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​