CBSE Class 10 board exam today: Here are some last-minute tips to ace the maths exam

Over 16.38 lakh students will be appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education's Class 10 mathematics board exam on Thursday, 7 March. While some students consider maths the toughest subject, it is also one that many use to boost their percentage by scoring maximum possible marks.

With plenty of advise going around already, the one that tops is to not revise anything new a day before the exam.

Following are some useful tips that students can use to avoid silly mistakes:

1. So far, question papers for mathematics set by CBSE are straight from NCERT. So it is advisable to get the basics cleared from the textbook.

2. Basics: Read the instructions carefully before writing the exam. Always read the question paper properly and try to allocate sufficient time to each question. If you don't know the answer, move on to the next one. Try not to leave any question unattempted.

3. Revision: Revise important formulae and theorems like the pythagoras theorem, basic proportionality theorem and areas of triangles as two to three questions from these topics are expected to appear in the paper. Revise everything a day before the exam.

4. Neatness: Make sure to draw all geometrical figures neatly, especially for coordinate geometry, surface area, volume and diagrams related to circles. These can help you score well.

5. Sequencing: Try to start every question on a fresh page, but make sure to properly mark the question numbers from whichever section you choose to solve the paper first.

6. Don't re-write the questions as it can be time consuming.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.