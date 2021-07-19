CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam dates to be announced tomorrow, say reports

The board has recently opened the tabulation portal for the moderation of marks of classes 11 and 12. This portal is going to be closed on 22 July

The class 10 and 12 results dates are expected to be announced tomorrow by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). According to a report in India Today, so far there has been no confirmation by the board but it is expected that it will declare the results date on Tuesday, 20 July.

However, the publication states that there are also speculations that CBSE might declare the results directly on 20 July. The report further quotes the Examination Controller of CBSE Sanyam Bhardwaj who had said that the class 10 results will be declared most likely by 20 July while the CBSE class 12 results are going to be out by 31 July.

Reacting to the question if the results have been delayed, a CBSE official speaking to NDTV, said that we should not be saying that the results have been delayed. Saying the circumstances are extraordinary, the official said that this process is elaborate and new for everyone, including the schools.

Once declared, classes 10 and 12 students of CBSE can check their results by visiting the official websites. They can also access results through DigiLocker and UMANG platforms. SMS facility can also be used to know their board results.

This year, the CBSE had not conducted board examinations due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. An alternative assessment criterion was proposed by the board to calculate the marks of classes 10 and 12 students. It was also announced that those CBSE students who would not be satisfied with their results can appear for optional exams to improve their scores.

