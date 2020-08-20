CBSE Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exams: SC dismisses plea to cancel exam, but allows petitioner to challenge board's notification

Disposing of the plea, the apex court said that a separate substantive petition needs to be filed to assail the 6 August CBSE representation regarding compartmental exams

The Supreme Court of India of Thursday dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by Bar and Bench said that a three-Judge Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna dismissed the petition. Alternatively, the petition had prayed for the declaration of the exam dates.

Disposing of the plea, the apex court said that a separate substantive petition needs to be filed to assail the 6 August CBSE representation regarding compartmental exams. The petition was moved by 809 students from across the country urging the top court to take suo motu cognisance of the decision of CBSE to hold compartment exams amid the pandemic.

The apex court said the petitioners have the freedom to challenge the CBSE notification of July 2020 that had announced the compartment exams for students who have failed in one of the five main subjects.

The exact date of the compartment exams are yet to be announced by the board.

As per report by Live Law, the plea pertains to 1,50,198 students of Class 10 and 87,651 students of Class 12 who have to take the compartment exams in order to be deemed as 'passed'.

The plea also urged the apex court to issue directions to CBSE to come up with a plan which shall ensure that neither the students are forced to appear the exam during the rising number of coronavirus cases, nor they be compelled to waste an entire year due to compartment in a single subject.

Earlier this month, the CBSE decided against cancelling the compartment examinations this year. It said that cancellation of the exam would affect the future of the students.

The board stated that all forms of precautions will be taken in order to conduct the exams.

As per a report by The Times of India, for compartment exams students from schools in India will have to pay Rs 300 for each subject. Those from schools outside the country will have to remit Rs 2,000 for each subject.