CBSE Board Result 2019 Date: Central board likely to release Class 10, Class 12 results in third week of May; check cbse.nic.in

CBSE board results 2019 Date | The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2019 are expected to be declared in the third week of May. Once declared, the results will be available on the official website www.cbse.nic.in.

According to reports, the Class 12 results will be announced first, and CBSE will declare the Class 10 results within two to three days. The board, however, has said that the papers were still being evaluated for the intermediate and secondary board exams, and no date has been finalised yet for the results.

Meanwhile, teachers have been instructed to give priority to creative, correct and relevant answers.

"This year, the marking scheme prepared for evaluators highlights that priority has to be given to creative, correct and relevant answers by students, other than the ones mentioned in the marking scheme," a CBSE notification said.

How to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Go to www.cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link of your stream

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as roll number, and hit 'Submit'

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your results and take a printout for future reference

Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results were released on 29 and 26 May. CBSE had faced cases of paper leaks, after which the board had to re-conduct the Class 12 economics exam.

However, this year, CBSE concluded the examinations without incident. The board also took stern action against those spreading fake news about a leak, reports said.

