CBSE Board Result 2018: CBSE to release Class 10th results today at 4 pm; check score on cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10th results today (29 May) at 4 pm, the board secretary Anil Swarup tweeted on Monday.

Results of CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018 — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 28, 2018

The results will be available on the official website of CBSE which is cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Here are the steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results from the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official results website, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10 results link

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam details; Roll Number and Date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details and check your results

CBSE released the Class 12 results on its official website on 26 May.

83.01 percent students passed the Class 12 examinations and Meghna Srivastava from Step By Step School, Uttar Pradesh topped the exam with 499 marks.