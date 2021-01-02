CBSE Board Exams 2021: Date sheet for Class 10, Class 12 exams circulating online is fake, says PIB

The fact-check refers to the date of examination for individual subjects circulating on social media and not the exam and result schedule which were announced by Ramesh Pokhriyal on 31 December

A fake date sheet of CBSE board exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 is doing the rounds on social media. The Press Information Bureau fact check team took to Twitter to announce the news, writing, "A date sheet for Class 12th and 10th Exams 2020-21 allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake."

On 31 December, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced that Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations will be held from 4 May to 10 June, 2021 and results will be declared by 15 July, 2021. The fact-check, therefore, refers only to the date of examination for individual subjects.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, earlier this week CBSE controller of examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said that there would be no dilution in quality measures of the exams, adding that while generally, schools would have time between January and mid-February to conduct board examinations, this time around they have increased the time period.

As reported earlier, Pokhriyal had also told international students enrolled at CBSE schools in 25 countries that the ministry will look to address their problems as well.

The Union education minister further revealed that owing to the COVID-19 situation, the CBSE would adopt various measures for the safety and security of every student, assuring them that the board exams would be conducted with the same proficiency as JEE and NEET.