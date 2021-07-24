CBSE Board Exam 2022: Term-wise revised syllabus released at cbseacademic.nic.in; find direct link here

For the academic year 2021-22, CBSE is aiming to make internal assessment, practical, project work more credible and valid for ensuring the fair distribution of marks

The revised syllabus for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the academic year 2021- 2022 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In continuation of its new assessment policy announced recently, the board has also issued its revised term-wise syllabus for Classes 9 to 12.

The detailed information related to the revised syllabus for all the subjects has been released on the official website of CBSE - cbseacademic.nic.in.

As per the latest update, the complete syllabus has been reduced. From the total curriculum that is set, 50 percent would be completed in Term I and the remaining 50 percent will be done in Term II. Following which students would be required to appear for the Term End Examinations.

In the new scheme, Term I will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) while Term II will be subjective as well as MCQ-based. Also, sample papers for the revised curriculum would be released in due course of time by the board.

The board has also issued guidelines for schools to conduct Internal Assessments or Practical projects.

Check direct link to Term Wise Syllabus here: cbseacademic.nic.in/Term-wise-curriculum_2022.html

Meanwhile, CBSE has directed all respective schools under the board to share the term-wise syllabus and guidelines with all teachers and students. So that the conduct of board examinations and Internal assessments or projects can be taken up as per the new policy.

Students and teachers are both advised to check the detailed syllabus online. However, parents are requested to connect with their respective teachers regarding the same.

Earlier this month, the board had announced the new assessment scheme for next year's Class 10 and 12 examinations as a measure to avoid cancelling the boards amid coronavirus crisis, like this year.