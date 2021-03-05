CBSE announces revised date sheet for Class 10, 12 exams; here's how to download
The Class 10 exams will be conducted from 4 May to 7 June while the exams for class 12 will be held between 4 May and 14 June
The exam dates of class 10 and class 12 have been revised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). On Friday, 5 March, the CBSE declared the new date sheet which states that the class 10th exams will be conducted from 4 May to 7 June while the exams for CBSE class 12th will be from 4 May to 14 June. All the details are available on the official website https://www.cbse.gov.in/.
As per Mint, Geography paper for class 12 students, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 2 June, will now be on 3 June, while the Class 12 Physics exam will take place on 8 June. Earlier, it was scheduled for 13 May.
The report further added that the revised date for the class 10 Mathematics paper is 2 June.
According to the notification, CBSE class 12 exams will be held in two shifts, the first one from 10:30 am to 01:30 pm followed by the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Whereas the class 10 exams will take place in a single shift, 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Candidates can also download class 10 and class 12 revised date sheets via direct links
https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//CLASS-XII-FOR%20HOSTING-UPDATED.pdf
https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//CLASS-X-FOR%20HOSTING-UPDATED.pdf
Here is the step by step process to download the schedule
Step 1: Visit the website https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html
Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option ‘Revised Date Sheet for Board Examination 2021 Class Xth Class XIIth’ Click on the link for your class
Step 3: The revised date sheet will open. Carefully go through the new dates
Step 4: Download the class 10 or class 12 date sheet
Step 5: Take a print out of the date sheet and keep it safely for future reference
