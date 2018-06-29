CBSE announces dates for Class 10, Class 12 compartment exams 2018; check cbse.nic.in for schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for the compartment examinations for Class 10 and Class 12. The board has put up the entire schedule on its official website: cbse.nic.in. The Class 10 compartment exams will be held from 16 to 24 July while the Class 12 examination would only be held on 16 July.

The result of these examinations is likely to be declared by the third week of August for Class 10 and second week of August for Class 12, the official notification stated.

The online submission of list of students placed in compartment for Class 12 and Class 10 began on 8 June. Only the candidates whose names are submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for the examination, according to the official notification.

Candidates who appeared for March 2018 examination as regular candidates from CBSE affiliated institutions and placed under 'compartment' had to approach the school from which they appeared in Class 10 or 12 board exams.

The board had announced the results of Class 10th on 29 May and 86.7 percent of students who appeared for the all India exam cleared it successfully.

Meanwhile, the results of Class 12th were declared on 26 May and saw an overall pass percentage of 83.01 percent, a marginal improvement over last year's 82.02 percent.