CBSE announces date for CTET 2018: Exam to be held on 9 December; check ctet.nic.in for more updates

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Delhi on Tuesday announced the date for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 on its official website ctet.nic.in. The exam will be held on 9 December, 2018.

The exam was earlier scheduled for 16 September but, the dates were changed due to delay in start of the application process, according to Hindustan Times.

The online registration process for the CTET 2018 started from 1 August and continued till 27 August. The last day for submission of fee for CTET 2018 is 30 August till 3:30 pm, while the final verification of payment of fee can be done till 4 September.

The CTET 2018 examination constitutes of two papers. Paper one is for candidates interested in teaching students from classes one to five, while clearing paper two qualifies a candidate to teach from classes six to eight. An applicant would be required to sit for both exams if they wish to teach on both levels.

Candidates can also make changes to their application from 6 September to 15 September 2018.