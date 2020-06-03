CBSE allows candidates who have moved to other cities amid lockdown to change centre for pending Class 10, 12 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the remaining Class 10 and 12 exams will be held in the respective schools of students instead of examination centres already allotted. It will also allow candidates who have moved to some other place in the country (away from their school) to change their exam centre.

The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure the smooth conduct of the pending exams.

For those who have relocated, a CBSE-affiliated school will be fixed as a nodal exam centre in their district. In case a district does not have any schools affiliated to the board, an exam centre will be allotted in the neighbouring district. No exam centre will be permitted in containment zones, CBSE notified.

The CBSE will not allow change in examination centre in the same district. The request for change in the centre can only be made through respective schools.

Schools have been entrusted with the task of ascertaining if their students have moved to other place and if they would like to opt for a new exam centre. The facility is also applicable for private candidates.

CBSE on 18 May released the date sheet for the pending Class 10 and 12 board examination. The exams will be conducted between 1 and 15 July. The Board postponed the examinations due to the COVID-19 lockdown, that first came into effect on 25 March.