The registration process for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliation is going to end today on Wednesday, 30 June. Schools who want to be affiliated to CBSE can apply today at the SARAS (School Affiliation Re-engineered Automation System) by visiting saras.cbse.gov.in.

The deadline for affiliation was extended by CBSE due to the COVID-19 pandemic for fresh affiliation, upgradation of affiliation and extension of affiliation. In a notice issued on 29 April, the secretary of CBSE Anurag Tripathi had extended the deadline for all the types of extension considering the coronavirus pandemic situation.

The process of affiliation for 2022 started this year on 16 March. The CBSE affiliation system was restructured and has been effective since 1 March.

For both fresh and upgradation of affiliation, CBSE has another window which will open from 1 September to 31 October. However, for the extension of affiliation, the deadline to apply is 30 June.

Those schools who want to apply for affiliation need to meet the requirements determined by the board. The school applying for affiliation need to submit certificates and proofs for NOC, Society/ Trust, Affidavit, land, recognition letter, franchisee schools, Infrastructure and Facilities, salary and allowances, service conditions, essential safety certificates, adequacy of teaching staff, school managing committee, enrolment of students, EPF scheme, reserve funds and balance sheet.

Previously, the board had asked the managers and heads of schools to be vigilant against unscrupulous elements who are contacting school administrations and offering to guide them through the CBSE affiliation process.

Discouraging the ‘unethical practice,’ the board said that it has not appointed any stakeholders, advisors or agencies. The application for CBSE affiliation can be accessed online.