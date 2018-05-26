CBSE 12th result 2018 to be declared today at 12.30 pm: Check Class 12 exam results without internet with Microsoft's SMS Organizer app

CBSE is expected to declare the results for Class 12 Board exams today at 12.30 pm on its official website cbse.nic.in. Students can get their Class 10 and 12 results delivered directly to their Android smartphones even if they are not connected to the Internet on that day using Microsoft's "SMS Organizer", an Android app available for free download on Google Play Store.

Microsoft also released a video explaining the process to check results without internet on Twitter.

Anxiously refreshing your browser to get your CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results? Stop! Get your results delivered to your SMS Organizer inbox as soon as they are announced, even when you are offline. https://t.co/UxGkXVHSHY pic.twitter.com/c4zhOolMry — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) May 24, 2018

To get CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on SMS Organizer, users first need to download the app from Google Play Store and then register for CBSE results.

On the result day, the pre-registered users will receive a notification for the result, clicking on which their scorecard will appear. Since the scorecard data is sent via SMS, users will be able to see it even if they do not have Internet connectivity on result day, the post said.

The results will also be available on Bing search engine for parents, teachers and students to easily search and get the scorecards.

"Over the last few months, we have been working with multiple education boards in India to deliver the results of the various exams they conduct, on Bing apart from their own websites," the company's blogpost revealed.

Since 2016, Microsoft has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to display the board examination results on www.bing.com.

So far exam results for Class 10 - Andhra Pradesh SSC board, Class 10 - Telangana SSC Board and Class 10 and Class 12 - Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad are available on Bing.

Earlier, Google had also partnered with CBSE for the JEE Main exam results and other exam-related information.

Students could now quickly, securely and seamlessly locate their score on smartphone or desktop using Google Search.

Senior Public Relations Officer, CBSE, Rama Sharma said, "We are collaborating with Google for smooth dissemination of results through an easy and secure platform."

The tech giant has also introduced an improved Search experience for other popular exams like GATE, SSC CGL, CAT.

Also, students searching for these competitive exams will find information such as test dates, registration dates, important links, and other key information right within Google Search.

With inputs from IANS