CBSE 12th Result 2018 latest updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the results of Class 12 examination today, education secretary Anil Swarup said in a tweet. To check their results, students can go to the official CBSE website.
About 11.86 lakh students had registered for the CBSE Class 12 or all India Senior School Certificate Examination, which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad, according to an NDTV report.
This year, the results of the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th examination will directly be available on Google search for the first time, according to media reports.
Microsoft on Thursday announced that users can get their Class 10 and 12 results delivered directly to Android smartphones even if they are not connected to the Internet on that day. Users can avail the feature on "SMS Organizer", an Android app available for free download on Google Play Store.
To get CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on SMS Organizer, users first need to download the app from Google Play Store and then register for CBSE results.
On the result day, the pre-registered users will receive a notification for the result, clicking on which their score card will appear. Since the scorecard data is sent via SMS, users will be able to see it even if they do not have Internet connectivity on result day, the post said.
The results will also be available on Bing search engine for parents, teachers and students to easily search and get the score cards.
"Over the last few months, we have been working with multiple education boards in India to deliver the results of the various exams they conduct, on Bing apart from their own websites," the company's blogpost revealed.
Since 2016, Microsoft has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to display the board examination results on www.bing.com.
Updated Date: May 26, 2018 10:05 AM
Highlights
Websites where CBSE results can be accessed
Students who appeared for the Class 12 examination can check their results on: results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and the official website cbse.nic.in.
Here's how you can check your results:
- Visit the board's official website: cbse.nic.in.
- Click on the 'Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12th Result 2018' in the 'Recent Announcements' section.
- Enter the required details and hit 'Submit'.
- Take a printout of your results or download them for future reference.
CBSE to declare Class 12 results today
10:05 (IST)
How to check Class 12 results through SMS:
The CBSE Class 12 results can be received through SMS as well. Send the following message: "cbse12 <rollno> <school no.> <center no.>" to mobile number 7738299899.
10:00 (IST)
CBSE Class 12 results can be accessed through Interactive Voice Response System
Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations can access their results through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). Local subscribers in Delhi can call onto 24300699, while those from other parts of the country will have to add the STD code before the number: 011 – 24300699.
09:54 (IST)
Schools to receive Class 12 results on email ids registered with CBSE
All CBSE affiliated schools will receive the Class 12 board results automatically on the email ids already registered with the Board.
09:50 (IST)
09:42 (IST)
CBSE to declare Class 12 results for all ten regions
09:38 (IST)
09:31 (IST)
CBSE Class 12 results likely to be announced at 12.30 pm, say reports
According to News18, the CBSE Class 12 results 2018 will be announced at 12.30 pm on the official board website.
09:27 (IST)
