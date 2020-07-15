CBSE 10th result 2020: Microsoft's SMS Organizer application will not feature board exam results this year; find scores at cbseresults.nic.in
The free Android application was launched in 2018 to help registered users access their CBSE board results without internet connectivity
CBSE 10th result 2020 | The Microsoft SMS Organizer app, which sent text messages to registered users after declaration of exam results in 2019, will not be hosting the feature for the CBSE board exam results this year.
The service has been discontinued this year, a representative of the SMS Organizer said.
The free Android application required users to download the app and register for the relevant results. On the result day, the pre-registered users would receive a notification for the result, clicking on which would show the scorecard. Since the scorecard data would be sent via SMS, users did not require internet connectivity to access their results.
The result feature in the SMS Organizer app was launched in the year 2018 with an aim to help students bypass the delays in results due to heavy online traffic on result day.
Anxiously refreshing your browser to get your CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results? Stop! Get your results delivered to your SMS Organizer inbox as soon as they are announced, even when you are offline. https://t.co/UxGkXVHSHY pic.twitter.com/c4zhOolMry
— Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) May 24, 2018
The CBSE Class 10 results will be announced on 15 July. Students can check results on the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in — and the Digilocker and Umang mobile applications.
