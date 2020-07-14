CBSE 10th result 2020 date: Board to release scores on 15 July; check cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2020 date: The education board had told the Supreme Court that both Class 10 and 12 results will be announced by 15 July.

CBSE 10th result 2020 date | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10 results on Wednesday (15 July).

While Class 12 results were announced on 13 July, the matric results will be declared tomorrow, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced. Once declared, students can access their scores on official websites – cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

As per the previous schedule, exams for CBSE Class 10 were to be conducted from 15 February till 20 March. However, exams from 19 March onwards were postponed owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The remaining papers were then scheduled to be held from 1 to 15 July. However, these exams were cancelled as coronavirus cases continued to rise.

Reports say 18 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams this year. Students have been evaluated on the basis of marks they scored in the exams in which they appeared before the lockdown.

How to check Class 10 result through CBSE website

Step 1: Login to official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result 2020.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out.

Scores can also be accessed through the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile applications and through interactive voice response system (IVRS).

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​