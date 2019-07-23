CBSE 10th Compartment Result Date 2019: CBSE to announce results soon, check cbseresults.nic, cbse.nic.in for details

CBSE 10th Compartment Result Date 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 compartment exam result soon. Once the result is released, it will be made available for the students on the official result website for CBSE at cbseresult.nic.in

It is expected that the results for compartment examination may be released within this week, yet no official statement has been released. Students who appeared for the same are advised to visit the official website or any of these — cbseresult.nic.in, cbse.nic.in or result.gov.in — to get regular updates.

As per Business Today, CBSE conducted the Class 10 Compartment examination between 2 July and 9 July, 2019 at 591 centres across the country. This year, a total of 73,205 students appeared for the examination.

Just a few days back, on 18 July, the board released the results for its Class 12 Compartment examination 2019 which was conducted from 2 July, 2019.

Steps to check the Class 10 CBSE compartment results:

Step 1: Go to their official website — cbseresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Senior School Examination Class 10 Result 2019 - Compartment

Step 3: Enter the required details like name, roll number and admit card ID

Step 4: Proceed to view results displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

Candidates must, however, note that the Central Board of Secondary Education has not released any official communication regarding the release of the examination results.

Candidates can visit the official website of the board to check for any updates regarding the release of the results.