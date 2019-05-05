CBSE 10th Class Result 2019 LIVE Updates: CBSE secretary says Class 10 results likely next week, doesn't confirm date

CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2019 date and time LATEST news and updates | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the 2019 results of Class 10 board examination in the second week of May. The Indian Express quoted CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi as saying, "The results of Class 10 examination will be declared next week."
However, Tripathi did not mention date of the announcement of results.
Amid speculation that the CBSE 10th board 2019 results will be declared today, CBSE PRO Rama Sharma dismissed 'unconfirmed' reports about being spread online and said that the 2019 board results will not be announced today, 5 May.
"The Board will duly inform the date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication," said Sharma.
According to reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was expected to release the Class 10 result today (Sunday, 5 May) on its official website. Students can check cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in to check their scores.
Candidate are also advised to keep an eye on this space, as the board might spring a surprise with an early release like it did with Class 12 results on Thursday.
Earlier, it was reported that CBSE would declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May. But in a surprise move on Thursday CBSE declared the Class 12 results and is expected to release the Class 10 results on 5 May.
Steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.
Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.
CBSE conducted the Class 10 exams for 27 lakh candidates from 2 February to 29 March.
In 2018, Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 86.70 percent.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 05, 2019 14:19:33 IST
Highlights
CBSE likely to announce Class 10 results in second week of May
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the 2019 results of Class 10 board examination in the second week of May. The Indian Express quoted CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi as saying, "The results of Class 10 examination will be declared next week."
However, Tripathi did not mention date of the announcement of results.
How to register for Microsoft's SMS Organizer to get CBSE Class 10 results
Step 1: Download SMS Organizer app from Google Play on your Android phone
Step 2: Click on the notification from the app to pre-register
Step 3: Enter your roll number, school code and date of birth to register
Step 4: Once CBSE declares the results, students can receive their score card on the app
Websites, SMS service to check CBSE Class 10 result 2019
Owing to the extremely high traffic that the official website is likely to see once the results are declared, Class 10 students can face difficulty logging in to the web portal. In such a case, the CBSE 10th result 2019 can also be checked on third party websites — examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
CBSE has made several alternatives available to check the Class 12 2019 results this year. The board has tied up with Google to make the scores easily available on the homepage and also made an SMS service available with a tie-up with Microsoft.
To know more about alternative ways of checking CBSE Class 10 results, click here
Earlier CBSE spokesperson had said Class 10 results will be declared without prior notice
The CBSE had declared the 2019 results of Class 12 board exam as a "surprise", on 2 May. Though reports earlier claimed that the Class 10 results will be declared on 5 May, Sharma had told NDTV, that the Class 10 results will also be released without prior notice, refusing to provide further details on the same.
Read more on CBSE Class 10 results for 2019 here
'Unconfirmed fake news' reports doing the rounds about Class 10 scores being released today: Rama Sharma, CBSE PRO
Creating much confusion among students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said it will not declare the results of the Class 10 board exams today (Sunday, 5 May).
Reports quoted the board's public relations officer Rama Sharma as saying that there were "unconfirmed fake news" reports doing the rounds about the Class 10 scores being released today.
"It is to inform all principals, students, parents and public that the CBSE Class 10 results will not be declared today," Sharma was quoted as saying, adding that CBSE will "duly inform" students about the "date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication".
Read more here
Two girls top CBSE Class 12 exams in 2019
This year, two girls from Uttar Pradesh — Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar — topped the CBSE 12th examination, each scoring 499 marks out of 500.
The overall pass percentage for the Class 12 CBSE board exams 2019 stood at 83.40 percent, slightly higher than the 83.01 percent registered last year.
Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 86.70% in 2018
The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 10th exam was 86.70 percent and for the class 12th exam was 83 percent. The CBSE declared the 2019 results for Class 12 board exam on 2 May.
Over 27 lakh candidates await CBSE Class 10 results
This year, over 27 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 CBSE exams. Students can check their scores on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. As many as 86.7 percent of the students who had appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam in 2018 passed successfully.
CBSE 2019 results can be checked via SMS
Those unable to access the results via the internet can avail themselves of an SMS service.
Candidates can also check their Class 10 results on the UMANG mobile app which is available on smart phones which run on Android, iOS and Windows.
Read more on alternative ways of checking CBSE Class 10 results here
Check CBSE 2019 results for Class 10 on Google
Google has also partnered with CBSE to make it easier for students to find their results and other exam-related information. All students have to do is go to google.com and type CBSE result to get the link.
Students can use keywords like — 'Class 10 results' or 'CBSE Class 10 results', 'how to check Class 10 results', or 'check CBSE Class 10 results' on the homepage.
CBSE results were expected in third week of May
Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that both the Class 10 and Class 12 results would be announced in the third week of May.
CBSE Class 10 results likely today
According to reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 result today (Thursday, 5 May) on its official website. Students can check cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in to check their scores.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
14:19 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh board to declare Class 10 and 12 results by 16 May, 2019
Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to declare both the 2019 results of Class 10 and 12 examinations by 16 May. Speaking to The Indian Express, the Madhya Pradesh board secretary Ajay Gangwar hinted that the results are likely to be declared by the third week.
Gangwar said, "The results of both 10th and 12th will be released on the second week of May, between May 14-16, adding "both the results will be declared on the same date."
13:42 (IST)
How to check CBSE Class 10 results via phone call
The 2019 results of CBSE Class 10 exam will also be available on phone. The students from Delhi have to call 24300699 while for subscribers in other parts of the country, the number is 011 – 24300699.
13:26 (IST)
CBSE likely to announce Class 10 results in second week of May
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the 2019 results of Class 10 board examination in the second week of May. The Indian Express quoted CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi as saying, "The results of Class 10 examination will be declared next week."
However, Tripathi did not mention date of the announcement of results.
13:23 (IST)
How to check your CBSE Class 10 scores on official websites:
Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'
Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit'
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.
13:02 (IST)
How to register for Microsoft's SMS Organizer to get CBSE Class 10 results
Step 1: Download SMS Organizer app from Google Play on your Android phone
Step 2: Click on the notification from the app to pre-register
Step 3: Enter your roll number, school code and date of birth to register
Step 4: Once CBSE declares the results, students can receive their score card on the app
12:55 (IST)
Websites, SMS service to check CBSE Class 10 result 2019
Owing to the extremely high traffic that the official website is likely to see once the results are declared, Class 10 students can face difficulty logging in to the web portal. In such a case, the CBSE 10th result 2019 can also be checked on third party websites — examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
CBSE has made several alternatives available to check the Class 12 2019 results this year. The board has tied up with Google to make the scores easily available on the homepage and also made an SMS service available with a tie-up with Microsoft.
To know more about alternative ways of checking CBSE Class 10 results, click here
11:57 (IST)
Candidates advised to keep checking CBSE official websites
To avoid further confusion, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the CBSE official portals — cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in — for latest updates as the board might spring a surprise with an early release like it did with Class 12 results on Thursday.
11:53 (IST)
CBSE was supposed to declare both Class 10 and 12 results on third week of May
Initially there were reports saying that the Central board would declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May. But in a surprise move, the CBSE declared the Class 12 scores on Thursday and was expected to release the Class 10 results today (Sunday, 5 May).
11:45 (IST)
Earlier CBSE spokesperson had said Class 10 results will be declared without prior notice
The CBSE had declared the 2019 results of Class 12 board exam as a "surprise", on 2 May. Though reports earlier claimed that the Class 10 results will be declared on 5 May, Sharma had told NDTV, that the Class 10 results will also be released without prior notice, refusing to provide further details on the same.
Read more on CBSE Class 10 results for 2019 here
10:40 (IST)
Get CBSE Class 10 and 12 results via Microsoft's SMS Organizer app
This year, Microsoft will host the CBSE results through the SMS Organizer app. To avail themselves of this service, students have to pre-register on SMS Organizer. Once CBSE announces the results, students or their parents will get the relevant scores even if they are not connected to the internet.
09:55 (IST)
Total of 31 lakh students appeared for CBSE 2019 10th and 12th exams
According to official data released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), a total of 31,14,821 students appeared for 2019 Class 10th and Class 12th board exams collectively.
The CBSE board conducted the Class 10th and Class 12th exams at 4,974 centres across India and 78 centres abroad.
09:42 (IST)
Last year statistics for CBSE 10th board exam:
In 2018, the CBSE had published the Class 10 Board Result on 29 May at 4 pm. Around 16.38 lakh students appeared for the board exam. The overall pass percentage for CBSE 2018 Class 10th exams was 86.07%, with 88.67% girls and 85.32%boys passing the examination.
09:22 (IST)
'Unconfirmed fake news' reports doing the rounds about Class 10 scores being released today: Rama Sharma, CBSE PRO
Creating much confusion among students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said it will not declare the results of the Class 10 board exams today (Sunday, 5 May).
Reports quoted the board's public relations officer Rama Sharma as saying that there were "unconfirmed fake news" reports doing the rounds about the Class 10 scores being released today.
"It is to inform all principals, students, parents and public that the CBSE Class 10 results will not be declared today," Sharma was quoted as saying, adding that CBSE will "duly inform" students about the "date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication".
Read more here
09:03 (IST)
Two girls top CBSE Class 12 exams in 2019
This year, two girls from Uttar Pradesh — Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar — topped the CBSE 12th examination, each scoring 499 marks out of 500.
The overall pass percentage for the Class 12 CBSE board exams 2019 stood at 83.40 percent, slightly higher than the 83.01 percent registered last year.
08:48 (IST)
CBSE Class 10 results not today
Amid speculation that the CBSE 10th board 2019 results will be declared today, CBSE PRO Rama Sharma dismissed 'unconfirmed' reports spread online and said that the 2019 board results will not be announced today, 5 May.
"The Board will duly inform the date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication," said Sharma.
08:34 (IST)
Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 86.70% in 2018
The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 10th exam was 86.70 percent and for the class 12th exam was 83 percent. The CBSE declared the 2019 results for Class 12 board exam on 2 May.
08:27 (IST)
Over 27 lakh candidates await CBSE Class 10 results
This year, over 27 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 CBSE exams. Students can check their scores on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. As many as 86.7 percent of the students who had appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam in 2018 passed successfully.
08:22 (IST)
Digital mark sheets to be made available on DigiLocker
CBSE will also provide the Class 10 marksheets in a digital format on DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.
This year, Microsoft will host the CBSE results through the SMS Organizer app. To avail themselves of this service, students have to pre-register on SMS Organizer. Once CBSE announces the results, students or their parents will get the relevant scores even if they are not connected to the internet.
08:20 (IST)
CBSE 2019 results can be checked via SMS
Those unable to access the results via the internet can avail themselves of an SMS service.
Candidates can also check their Class 10 results on the UMANG mobile app which is available on smart phones which run on Android, iOS and Windows.
Read more on alternative ways of checking CBSE Class 10 results here
08:15 (IST)
Check CBSE 2019 results for Class 10 on Google
Google has also partnered with CBSE to make it easier for students to find their results and other exam-related information. All students have to do is go to google.com and type CBSE result to get the link.
Students can use keywords like — 'Class 10 results' or 'CBSE Class 10 results', 'how to check Class 10 results', or 'check CBSE Class 10 results' on the homepage.
08:11 (IST)
Check CBSE 2019 results for Class 10 on myCBSE app
Owing to the extremely high traffic that the official website is likely to see once the results are declared, Class 10 students can face difficulty logging in to the web portal. In case you find yourself unable to log into the official websites or if you see that you are only able to proceed until a certain point, then do not worry. While the temporary glitch is fixed, there are quite a few alternative ways through which students can check their CBSE Class 10 scores.
Students can use the myCBSE app available on Google Play Store to check their results.
08:05 (IST)
CBSE results were expected in third week of May
Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that both the Class 10 and Class 12 results would be announced in the third week of May.
08:02 (IST)
Steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'
Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit'
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference
08:00 (IST)
CBSE Class 10 exams held from 2 Feb to 29 March
The CBSE conducted the Class 10 exams from 2 February to 29 March, 2019, while the Class 12 board exams were held from 15 February to 4 April.
07:58 (IST)
Students are adviced to keep checking CBSE official portal
Candidate are also advised to keep an eye on this space, as the board might spring a surprise with an early release like it did with Class 12 results on Thursday.
Earlier, it was reported that CBSE would declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May. But in a surprise move on Thursday CBSE declared the Class 12 results and is expected to release the Class 10 results on 5 May.
07:55 (IST)
CBSE Class 10 results likely today
According to reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 result today (Thursday, 5 May) on its official website. Students can check cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in to check their scores.