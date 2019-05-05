CBSE 10th Class Result 2019 LIVE Updates: CBSE secretary says Class 10 results likely next week, doesn't confirm date

Madhya Pradesh board to declare Class 10 and 12 results by 16 May, 2019

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to declare both the 2019 results of Class 10 and 12 examinations by 16 May. Speaking to The Indian Express, the Madhya Pradesh board secretary Ajay Gangwar hinted that the results are likely to be declared by the third week.

Gangwar said, "The results of both 10th and 12th will be released on the second week of May, between May 14-16, adding "both the results will be declared on the same date."