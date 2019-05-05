CBSE 10th Class Result 2019: CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi says Class 10 results likely next week, doesn't confirm date

CBSE 10th Class Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the 2019 results of Class 10 board exams in the second week of May, though there is still no clarity on the date.

The Indian Express quoted CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi as saying, "The results of Class 10 examination will be declared next week."

However, Tripathi did not specify a date for the announcement.

Earlier, amid speculation that the CBSE Class 10 2019 results will be declared today, CBSE public relations officer Rama Sharma dismissed the "unconfirmed fake news", adding that the board will inform students and schools of the date before declaring the results.

"It is to inform all principals, students, parents and public that the CBSE Class 10 results will not be declared today," Sharma was quoted as saying, adding that CBSE will "duly inform students about the date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication".

According to reports, the Central board was expected to release the Class 10 result on its official websites — cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Earlier, it was reported that CBSE would declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May. But in a surprise move on Thursday CBSE declared the Class 12 results.

Steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE conducted the Class 10 exams for 27 lakh candidates from 2 February to 29 March.

In 2018, Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 86.70 percent.

