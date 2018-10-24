CBI versus CBI row LATEST updates: According to a government press release accessed by News18, the government took the decision to divest the CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana of all charges after being satisfied that an extraordinary and unprecedented situation has arisen, says a government press release.
A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for an investigation into the Alok Verma - Rakesh Asthana issue. The petition also demands that a retired Supreme Court judge is in the SIT, ANI reported.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi also attacked the government while speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Jhalavar. He said that the CBI director was seeking papers on Rafale scam, which is why he was removed from the post last night. He said that in doing so, the prime minister has warned all officers in investigating agencies that anyone who comes near probing the alleged scam, will end up losing their post.
The Congress Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of interfering in the working of the CBI and wondered if its Director Alok Verma was "sacked" for his keenness to probe the "layers of corruption" in the Rafale scam.
Arun Jaitley rubbished allegations levelled by three opposition parties, the Congress, AAP and CPM and said that they were not worthy of his comment. He asked whether the Opposition parties were claiming to know what runs in the mind of an officer of CBI.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Bassi, who was investigating the Special Director Rakesh Asthana bribery case has been transferred to Port Blair, reports said.
An FIR was filed against Asthana on 15 October alleging that kickbacks were received by a middleman on behalf of Asthana to scuttle a probe in the meat exporter Moin Qureshi case. Though Asthana was granted interim relief from arrest in the 15 October FIR by the Delhi High Court, the court said investigation in the bribery case will continue. Bassi was investigating the case.
The decision was announced soon after CBI director Alok Verma moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) order divesting the CBI director of his charge of the investigation agency and asking Joint Director M Nageshwar Rao to take over.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Verma's petition on 26 October.
According to IANS, the ACC took the decision past midnight as war between Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana escalated over bribery allegations hurled at each other.
"The ACC has approved that during the period of the subsistence of the aforesaid interim measure, cited in reference above, M Nageshwar Rao, IPS, presently working as Joint Director, CBI, shall look after duties and functions of Director CBI and shall take over the duties and functions with immediate effect," the official statement said.
The decision came after Asthana was divested of all supervisory charges on Tuesday.
The government appeared to be peeved over the war at the top in the country's premiere probe agency and took the action as he could not be sacked straight away.
Verma was appointed as CBI Director for two years and his tenure ends in December.
The CBI on Tuesday suspended its Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, who was arrested on Monday on the charge of falsification of records while probing allegations against meat exporter Moin Qureshi.
It also added five new sections into the existing bribery FIR lodged against its Special Director.
Kumar is an Investigating Officer in a case against Qureshi, who is facing multiple cases of money laundering and corruption. A trial court on Tuesday sent Kumar to CBI custody for seven days.
Asthana, a 1984 batch Indian Police Service officer of Gujarat cadre, is accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 2 crore from a Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana who was under probe in the Qureshi case in order to "wreck" the investigation.
The case was being examined by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Asthana.
The CBI has said that there was "no change in responsibilities" of the the second-in-command so far.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 15:42 PM
Highlights
Petition filed in Bombay HC to set up a SIT for investigating the CBI vs CBI case
Alok Verma, Rakesh Asthana divested due to 'an extraordinary and unprecedented situation', says Centre
CBI director was served three notices but he refused to cooperate, says CVC
M Nageshwar Rao first IG level officer ever to head CBI
CBI reshuffles team probing case against Asthana
CVC's letter to AAP MP Sanjay Singh indicates a probe in Rafale controversy was in the offing
Has Alok Verma been sacked for his keenness to probe Rafale scam, asks Congress
CBI BJP's personal policing agency, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
CVC usurped power to appoint a new CBI director, says Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi
BJP sacked Alok Verma to escape Rafale phobia: Congress
Systematic dismantling of CBI is complete: Randeep Surjewala
V Murgesan to handle investigation into FIR against Rakesh Asthana
Govt can't investigate allegations against top 2 CBI officers: Arun Jaitley
Maintaining institutional integrity of CBI absolutely essential for fair investigation: Arun Jaitley
For the integrity of investigation agencies, officers involved must come out: Arun Jaitley
'CVC has the power of superintendence,' says Arun Jaitley
'Modi govt has conducted political coup against CBI,' says Sitaram Yechury
13 CBI officials including three investigating Rakesh Asthana bribery case transferred
'Totally illegal. Will be challenged,' Prashant Bhushan on sidelining CBI director Alok Verma
Sidelined CBI director Alok Verma's decision to entertain complaint on Rafale deal led to his removal, claims Prashant Bhushan
DSP Ajay Bassi to take charge of CBI's ACB in Port Blair
Ajay Bassi, who was investigatign Asthana bribery case, transferred to Port Blair
RECAP: Alok Verma divested of powers; M Nageshwar Rao to take over
CVC issues statement on internal feud within CBI
Petition filed in Bombay HC to set up a SIT for investigating the CBI vs CBI case
Alok Verma, Rakesh Asthana divested due to 'an extraordinary and unprecedented situation', says Centre
CBI director was served three notices but he refused to cooperate, says CVC
Asking Alok Verma to go on forced leave akin to his removal which is 'illegal'
M Nageshwar Rao first IG level officer ever to head CBI
By removing Alok Verma, PM warned all officials to stay away from Rafale deal
CBI reshuffles team probing case against Asthana
CVC's letter to AAP MP Sanjay Singh indicates a probe in Rafale controversy was in the offing
Has Alok Verma been sacked for his keenness to probe Rafale scam, asks Congress
CBI BJP's personal policing agency, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
CVC usurped power to appoint a new CBI director, says Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Congress attacks govt, says govt ignored law to dismiss CBI chief
BJP sacked Alok Verma to escape Rafale phobia: Congress
Systematic dismantling of CBI is complete: Randeep Surjewala
Subramanian Swamy defends Rakesh Asthana, says Joint Director was first to approach CVC
V Murgesan to handle investigation into FIR against Rakesh Asthana
Govt can't investigate allegations against top 2 CBI officers: Arun Jaitley
Maintaining institutional integrity of CBI absolutely essential for fair investigation: Arun Jaitley
Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana ordered to go on leave for fair investigation: Arun Jaitley
For the integrity of investigation agencies, officers involved must come out: Arun Jaitley
'CVC has the power of superintendence,' says Arun Jaitley
WATCH: 'Important to maintain integrity of CBI,' says Arun Jaitley briefs media after Union Cabinet meeting
'Modi govt has conducted political coup against CBI,' says Sitaram Yechury
'In an extraordinary situation, the government has full authority to act," says Vikas Singh, former ASG
Is there a co-realtion between Rafale deal and Alok Verma, asks Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal takes potshot at Centre
CBI Joint Director Arun Kumar Sharma, A Sai Manohar, Head of Zone V Murugesan and DIG Amit Kumar among those transferred
13 CBI officials including three investigating Rakesh Asthana bribery case transferred
'Totally illegal. Will be challenged,' Prashant Bhushan on sidelining CBI director Alok Verma
Sidelined CBI director Alok Verma's decision to entertain complaint on Rafale deal led to his removal, claims Prashant Bhushan
DSP Ajay Bassi to take charge of CBI's ACB in Port Blair
Ajay Bassi, who was investigatign Asthana bribery case, transferred to Port Blair
RECAP: Alok Verma divested of powers; M Nageshwar Rao to take over
In a dramatic midnight action, the government on Wednesday divested CBI chief Alok Verma of his charge and Joint Director M Nageshwar Rao was asked to take over. Verma The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) took the decision past midnight as war between Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana escalated over bribery allegations hurled at each other. Verma has moved the SC against th ACC order, which has agreed to hear it on Friday.