CBI questions P Chidambaram on irregularities in foreign investment clearances given to INX Media

India PTI Jun 06, 2018 12:15:43 IST

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram went to the CBI headquarters, on Wednesday for questioning regarding foreign investment clearances given to INX media during his tenure.

The agency had alleged irregularities in the clearance of foreign investment in INX media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani, sources said.

File image of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. AFP

Chidambaram's alleged role came under the scanner of investigating agencies in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of Rs 305 crore.

The CBI had registered an FIR on 15 May, 2017 for alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister during the UPA-1 government.

Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was also arrested in the case for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh.

The other accused in the case include then INX media director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX news director Peter Mukerjea, both in jail for alleged murder of their 24-year old daughter Sheena Bora.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 12:15 PM

