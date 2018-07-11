CBI court sentences retired captain Salam Singh Rathore to 7 years in prison for involvement in 2006 Navy War Room leak case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment to retired captain Salam Singh Rathore in an offshoot of the 2006 Navy War Room leak case, saying he had committed the offence against national security.

Special CBI Judge SK Aggarwal handed down the jail term to Rathore for the offence of spying under the Official Secrets Act.

The judge convicted the accused under Section 3(1) C of the 1923 Official Secrets Act, but acquitted another accused, Commander (retired) Jarnail Singh Kalra, in the case.

The court, while awarding the sentence, considered the submission of the prosecutor that several secret documents were recovered from the possession of Rathore which he could not account for.