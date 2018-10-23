CBI controversy: No interim relief for Special Director Rakesh Asthana, but Delhi HC calls for status quo till next hearing

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that no action can be taken against CBI special director Rakesh Asthana regarding his alleged involvement in a bribery case filed against him by the investigative agency till the next hearing in the case scheduled for 29 October.

Asthana had moved a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking interim relief from arrest after an FIR was filed against him by the CBI in relation to the bribery case, in which he was named as the prime accused. He also sought to have the FIR against him quashed.

ANI reported that Asthana's advocate told the Delhi High Court that the case was an instance of the "illegal registration of an FIR" based on a statement of an accused. The advocate also said that it was a matter of "great urgency". "The person whose arrest was recommended by Asthana has now been made a complainant, and based on his complaint, this FIR has been filed. Any investigation without proper permission will be illegal," Asthana's lawyer said.

However, the counsel representing the CBI said, "The charges against the accused, including that of bribery and criminal conspiracy, are very serious. The charges (have been framed) under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Charges of extortion and forgery will also be added."

Asthana's petition was filed at a time when the court was already hearing the plea of his second-in-command, DSP Devendra Kumar's seeking to nullify his arrest as another accused in the bribery case. The CBI arrested Kumar on Monday on charges of forgery and corruption. The high court had earlier reserved its order on Kumar's petition.

During Kumar's hearing in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday afternoon, the CBI said it had discovered "incriminating documents and evidence" in raids conducted on his office and residence on 20 and 21 October. The agency sought 10-day custody of Kumar and alleged that Kumar was running an "extortion racket" under the "guise of investigation".

According to India Today, the CBI said that it needed the time to confront other accused and Kumar in light of the evidence recovered from his home and office. CNN-News18 reported that the agency sought Kumar's custody to ascertain the roles of senior officials involved in the case. However, Kumar argued that he was being "falsely implicated".

#BREAKING – Extortion racket under the guise of the investigation, says CBI’s in Delhi High Court. Arrested CBI DSP claims he’s being made a scapegoat. | @Nitisha_Kashyap and @bhupendrachaube with more details pic.twitter.com/Jv8Zk050op — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 23, 2018

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao was hearing the matter related to Kumar's arrest. Kumar, who was earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was arrested on the allegations of forgery in recording the statement of Satish Sana. Sana had alleged that he paid bribes to officials in order to get a clean chit in the case, CBI said.

Following this, the CBI had registered the case — FIR RC 13(A) of 2018 — against Asthana on 15 October on the basis of a complaint from Sana.

Meanwhile, Kumar's senior Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, is heading the Special Investigating Team handling crucial cases such as the AgustaWestland chopper scam and loan fraud by business tycoon Vijay Mallya. The team is also probing the Moin Qureshi case.

