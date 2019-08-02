CBI constitutes special team of 20 officers to probe accident involving Unnao rape case survivor

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has constituted an additional special team of 20 investigating officers to assist in the probe into the accident in which Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were seriously injured and her two aunts killed on Sunday.

The team will consist of Superintendent of Police (SP), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Inspector and Sub-Inspector (SI) level officers.

"The team has already been sent today to the location. Apart from this, a six-member CBI Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team experts from different fields has left for the location where the incident happened," said the CBI spokesperson.

He said the investigation in the matter will be conducted in the light of the direction given by the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at the site where the Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer and two aunts met with an accident on 28 July.

On 28 July, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the victim was travelling. While her two aunts died at the spot, she and her counsel suffered major injuries and are undergoing medical treatment at the King's George Medical University in Lucknow.

The Supreme Court had, on 1 August, asked the CBI to investigate within seven days the mysterious case of the accident. The top court also ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the CBI on 30 July.

Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.