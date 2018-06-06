You are here:
CBI conducts raids at NDA campus in Pune over allegations of irregularities in teachers' appointment

India FP Staff Jun 06, 2018 15:16:35 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids at the National Defence Academy (NDA) campus in Pune on Wednesday, according to media reports. The raids are being conducted on professors in NDA over allegations of "irregularities in selection or appointment of various posts in the teaching faculty".

The CBI registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the principal of NDA Pune, a professor of political science, two assistant professors in the Chemistry department and the head of department (HoD) of Chemistry, CNN-News18 reported.

The allegation that there were irregularities in the selection or appointment of teachers is currently under investigation and CBI is currently searching the offices of the accused. CBI says that once the searches are complete and the relevant documents are recovered, the agency will then be able to divulge more information.


