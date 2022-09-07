Caught on camera: UP man miraculously survives after train runs over him

A video has been shared on Twitter in which a man falls on the railway track, and a train passes over him. The miraculous part is that he survived this without any severe injuries

We all need a miracle sometimes. Maybe, you need a miracle to pass an exam you haven’t studied for, or maybe, you need a miracle for your uncle to gift you a car you wanted. But sometimes, people can get into life and death situations where they need a miracle beyond what the human mind can comprehend. One such miracle was caught on tape at the Bharthana railway station in Uttar Pradesh. A video has been shared on Twitter in which a man falls on the railway track, and a train passes over him. The miraculous part is that he survived this without any severe injuries. He has been identified as Bhola, and this mishap occurred when he was trying to board Agra Fort-Lucknow junction intercity.

The video was tweeted with the caption, “Earlier in the morning, a passenger identified as Bhola Singh fell on track while attempting to board Agra Fort-Lucknow junction intercity at Bharthana railway station (Etawah). Bhola survived without any injury.”.

Watch the video here (Note: This might be disturbing for some viewers, so viewer discretion is advised)

Earlier in the morning, a passenger identified as Bhola Singh fell on track while attempting to board Agra Fort-Lucknow junction intercity at Bharthana railway station (Etawah). Bhola survived without any injury. pic.twitter.com/WHODSvb5Nv — Subodh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@SuboSrivastava) September 6, 2022

“Yumraj must be on leave today”, a user jokingly commented.

Yumraj must be on leave today — NAUGHTYBOY (@NaughtyVenky) September 6, 2022

From the clip, it appears that the man was able to save himself by sticking to the side of the track. He can be seen dwelling on the boundary of the track after the train passes in the video. After this, he gets up and appears to be making a hand gesture for thanking God.

According to The Times of India, he was taken to a private clinic after the incident. His bruises were cleaned, and first aid was given to him.

This is not the first time that a miracle on such a level has happened. In the month of April, a woman survived after fainting and falling under a moving train in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. She was soon escorted to the hospital on a wheelchair.

The video was posted on Twitter with the caption, “So, this happened recently in #BuenosAires #Argentina This woman apparently fainted and she fell under on an oncoming train, BUT SHE SURVIVED! She’s now out of the hospital.”

Watch this clip here (Note: This might be disturbing for some viewers, so viewer discretion is advised.):

So this happened recently in #BuenosAires #Argentina This woman apparently fainted and she fell under on an oncoming train, BUT SHE SURVIVED! She’s now out of the hospital 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EQA2V4foh9 — Diamond Lou®™ 🔞 (@DiamondLouX) April 19, 2022

The woman was identified as Candela. She reportedly told an Argentina TV channel that she didn’t understand how she was still alive.

