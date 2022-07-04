Caught on camera: Passenger bus catches fire near Baramunda in Bhubaneswar after colliding with bridge

The bus caught fire because of a short circuit. The passengers in the bus, bearing the registration number OD 03 C 2588, were evacuated by the locals. They even called the firefighters who arrived at the spot to take control of the situation

A passenger bus from Phulbani caught fire after an accident took place near the over-bridge on Monday. The bus was on its way to Bhubaneswar when the accident took place.

The mishap happened after the driver lost control on the wheels and the vehicle collided into the boundary of the bridge near Baramunda bus stand.

The bus caught fire because of a short circuit. The passengers in the bus, bearing the registration number OD 03 C 2588, were evacuated by the locals. They even called the firefighters who arrived at the spot to take control of the situation.

Informing about the casualties, ANI tweeted, “A bus on way from Phulbani to Bhubaneswar caught fire after it collided with a culvert on service road beneath Baramunda overbridge near Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar. 4 passengers were injured. Fire station staff reached the spot & controlled the fire.”

Here is a video from the accident spot:

#WATCH Odisha | A bus on way from Phulbani to Bhubaneswar caught fire after it collided with a culvert on service road beneath Baramunda overbridge near Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar. 4 passengers were injured. Fire station staff reached the spot & controlled the fire. pic.twitter.com/icJLlH6Ll8 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

Another incident from Odisha was reported in June where the passengers of a bus were rescued as a vehicle caught fire near Kanjipani ghati of Keonjhar district.

According to reports, the bus carrying over 30 passengers was on its way to Keonjhar from Rourkela. None of the passengers got injured in the incident.

After the police reached the spot, it took control of the situation and on investigation it was found that the bus caught fire because of a short circuit.

In the same month, the engine of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus had caught fire due to scorching heat in the national capital. The bus was on its way from Old Delhi to Shahbad Dairy when the driver noticed the smoke coming out of the engine. He immediately informed all the passengers and asked them to deboard.

A fire engine controlled the fire and no casualties were reported in the incident.

