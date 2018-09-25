CAT 2018 online registration ends tomorrow at 5 pm; visit iimcat.ac.in to fill application form

The registration process of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 ends tomorrow (26 September) and candidates can register by 5 pm through the official website iimcat.ac.in.

The last date for the registering process was 19 September, but it was later extended till 26 September. The CAT exam is scheduled to be conducted on 25 November, 2018 and admit cards will be available on the official website from 24 October.

Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta will conduct the CAT exam in 147 cities across the country in two sessions. After completing the registration process, the candidate would only be allowed to edit their photographs or re-upload it from 27 September till 30 September.

Steps to register for CAT 2018 exam

— Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

—Click on 'register'

—Enter required details like name, phone number for registration

—Log in using enrollment ID and password

— Upload photograph, signature and other required details and click on 'Submit'

Candidates applying for the management programs at various IIMs are required to clear the CAT exam. Those who clear it would be eligible for admission for PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country.