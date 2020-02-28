'Can't compare with 1984': Former Delhi top cop Amod Kanth on police's failures, Shaheen Bagh and the Supreme Court

After a bench headed by Justice S Muralidhar of Delhi High Court made an oral observation that "another 1984-like situation cannot be allowed to happen in the city under its watch", BSP chief Mayawati, Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujaral, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana and some others likened northeast Delhi’s riots to the three-and-half-decade old anti-Sikh riots in the National Capital.

This is an erroneous argument, not just because the two situations are not comparable for variety of reasons, but also because the nature of two riots are completely different. The 1984 riots were instigated by the then ruling Congress party. As per Ahuja Committee, the toll in Delhi was 2,733 and in the present case, the toll is 42. Back then, the victims were mostly Sikh and in this instance the victims are Hindus and Muslims.

Firstpost spoke to Amod Kanth, a former Delhi top cop on a wide range of issues: From whether these riots could be compared with 1984, why Delhi Police failed, pendency of Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests in Supreme Court and incumbent Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

Kanth was DCP Central Delhi during the 1984 riots and was later given a gallantry award for his role in containing the violence in the areas under his control. That award was later challenged in court and it was, incidentally, Justice Muralidhar, who castigated the Delhi Police's 'inaction' last week, who ruled in his favour. Here are the excerpts of freewheeling interview with Kanth:

Can one compare these riots to 1984?

I don’t think so. I was DCP of Central Delhi, then a much bigger district. That was like a dreaded storm. People poured onto the streets in huge numbers and resources, both in terms of police personnel and logistics, were inadequate. The mob couldn’t be controlled. Even then, there was great deal of leadership failure, political leadership failed, police leadership failed, administrative leadership failed. The current situation isn't like that.

The Delhi Police failed to contain the situation...

The police failure in containing the situation is part of a cyclical process, something which has been going on for some time. What has happened now can’t be seen in isolation. When situation starts deteriorating, which we are seeing for past two or three months, whether related to this or not. Some incidents in this period took place which impacted Delhi Police morale and posed a question mark on its efficiency. The lawyers issue, JNU, Jamia, Shaheen Bagh, Please understand at all these places Delhi Police's image took a beating. These incidents happened one after another. Delhi Police was targeted. It didn’t get support from anywhere. Delhi Police brass failed to provide required leadership. That impacted morale of force.

This could certainly have been controlled.....

The issue now is how that situation should have been controlled. An anger was built among some people over notification of an Act. They were opposed to that. Then some people came out in its support. That created an explosive situation. If an explosive situation is created and if you are in a position to separate the two and neutralise then well and good. But if that can’t be done then the other side should not be allowed to come and confront. When there is a clear cut division on communal lines and when other side comes out strongly.

This could certainly have been controlled. When some leaders or one certain leader whose name is being bandied about in the media began counter activity, in my view he shouldn’t have been permitted. It’s very clear that you already have one section of society that is agitating. If you allow other group to come there, then clashes are bound to occur. When one clash occurs, it spreads like wildfire.

What about Shaheen Bagh?

People have a right to way. There is a judgment by Delhi High Court (in context of various societies erecting gates at by-lanes and blocks) that even one person who otherwise has a right to way can ask for access and have that opened up. There have been occasions a high way or a main road was closed by local people, agitate with a body or do something else but we don’t allow that blockade to go on for more than one, two four or maximum six hours. The matter shouldn’t have gone there and taken up but the matter is before the apex court. The matter was taken up by the highest court of the land, but so far, it has not intervened. Nobody can permanently close a road.

What about the Delhi Police?

Delhi Police has a specialty. It is considered to be a neutral force. It is not within any political control. Though it is under MHA, it is controlled by Lieutenant Governor. The LG is not a political person, he is in-charge of law and order and also has administrative control of Delhi administration. That he reports to the MHA is a different story. Delhi Police has to be neutral to live up to its image.

Do we need a zero tolerance policy?

The police has to come out with a clear zero tolerance policy. Whenever there is a possibility of disturbance, you have to take preventive steps. They have been given preventive powers under CRPC. They don't need permission to act. If an incident nevertheless occurs, then the commanding officer can order use of force. If less force is used at the initial stage, then force of a larger magnitude will have to be used at a later stage.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.