Cannes Film Festival 2018 to confer inaugural Cine Icon Award to Pulp Fiction, Grease star John Travolta

India AP May 05, 2018 11:44:16 IST

For John Travolta, “icon” will be the word at the Cannes Film Festival.

Trade publication Variety said Friday (4 May) that Travolta will receive its inaugural Cinema Icon Award at this month’s festival in France.

Steven Gaydos, Variety vice president and executive editor, said in a statement that Travolta’s long career, popularity and honors “splendidly qualify” him for the recognition.

John Travolta as Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction/Image from Twitter.

Travolta received an Oscar nomination for his star-making turn in 1977′s Saturday Night Fever and another for 1994′s Pulp Fiction.

Grease, released in 1978 and starring Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, is among the biggest movie musical hits ever.

Travolta will receive the Cinema Icon Award on 15 May, following the premiere at Cannes of his new film, Gotti.

Pitbull, who composed the film’s score, will perform at the award event.


Updated Date: May 05, 2018 11:44 AM

