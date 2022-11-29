Can you differentiate between jaguars and leopards? IFS officer shares quiz on Twitter

Leopards and jaguars are two of the most ferocious members of the cat family. Usually found in the wild, the two animals look quite similar in appearance, however, they have certain features which make them stand out from each other. A huge section of animal lovers and experts are well aware of the identity of a jaguar and a leopard, but a few also end up confusing the two, thanks to their similar appearance. Now Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan recently shared a post, drawing out a quiz for his followers to identify the two animals with the help of their pictures.

Taking to Twitter, Parveen Kaswan shared two pictures- one of a jaguar and another of a leopard. Both the animals have their backs turned towards the camera and are in a sitting position. With only the distinct spots and other features on the back of the animals visible in the picture, he asked users to identify them.

“Let’s see how many can identify. Which one of them is Jaguar and which one is Leopard? The pattern makes the difference, apart from other things”, he wrote.

Lets see how many can identify. Which one of them is Jaguar & which one is Leopard. The pattern makes the difference, apart from other things. pic.twitter.com/C68YIlDKCC — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 28, 2022

As soon as the post was shared, curious social media users took to the comment sections and shared their answers. Many of them correctly answered the question and further also provided their reasoning.

A user wrote, “While leopards are covered in more solid spots and rosettes. jaguars sport blocky rosettes with distinct internal spots. Jaguars on average are stockier and heavier than leopards and have a distinctive blockiness to their heads”, while one more user commented, “Easy to guess Left side is Leopard and the right side is Jaguar.”

Check some more responses:

While leopards are covered in more solid spots and rosettes.

jaguars sport blocky rosettes with distinct internal spots.

Jaguars on average are stockier and heavier than

leopards and have a distinctive blockiness to their heads. pic.twitter.com/FwQtn0qcNC — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) November 28, 2022

Very easy to identify. Basic difference :

🔹Leopard : the spots on them “aren’t of big size” and the “gap between two spots is very less”, 🔹Jaguar : “spots are big” and “gap between two spots is also big” compared with “leapord, Leopard 👇 Jaguar,👇 pic.twitter.com/dSl68EFERb — Vikram Singh (@VS_shekhawat01) November 28, 2022

That’s easy…the one on the right is the Jag. And I haven’t cheated. Not sure how to describe the Jag’s rosettes, but the leopard’s rosettes are obvious.. — Pavan Karimbil (@KarimbilPavan) November 28, 2022

The left one is the Leopard as it’s slim and smaller head and dot patches. The right one is jab guar with broader patch and big head but smaller in body size with extra muscular. — محمد طارق🇮🇳 (@emperor_mohd) November 28, 2022

Notably, the IFS officer after receiving hundreds of responses provided the right answer. Adding another tweet to the thread, he shared a picture of both the animals and their features and further wrote, “First one is Leopard. The second is a jaguar. Jaguars are not found in India. They are well-built. Both are Panthera. Many differences. One is in a pattern of rosettes. Jaguars have bigger and in them there are dots. Leopards have small.”

Take a look:

Received more than thousand replies. First one is Leopard. Second is a jaguars. Jaguars are not found in India. They are well built. Both are Panthera. Many difference. One is in pattern in rosette. Jaguars have bigger & in them there is a dot. Leopards have small. See the pic. pic.twitter.com/hY7iYL9qbF — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 29, 2022



So far, his post has amassed over 12,000 likes and several comments.

