Cameraman faints during Narendra Modi's speech in Surat; PM stops talking and calls for an ambulance

Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while delivering a speech at Surat in Gujarat, suddenly stopped as one of the cameramen had fainted.

Prime minister Modi had just inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat airport, when during his speech he was seen gesturing towards his officers and SPG personnel after he observed from the stage that a cameraman had fainted.

#WATCH: PM Modi stops his speech at the inauguration of the new terminal building in Surat after observing that a cameraman has fainted. PM told the officers to urgently arrange for an ambulance for the cameraman, Kishan Ramolia. He was rushed to the hospital in a 108 Ambulance. pic.twitter.com/xUudmFl7cc — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2019

Modi told the officers to urgently arrange for an ambulance for the cameraman.

The cameraman, Kishan Ramolia had developed dizziness and fainted. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in a 108 ambulance.

