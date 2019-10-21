Calicut University results 2019 declared: First semester BCom, BBA, 4th year MCJ students check results at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University results 2019 | The Calicut University has released first semester Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) results along with fourth-semester results in MA Journalism and Mass Communication.

Students can view their results at the university's official website, uoc.ac.in.

Step 1: Log on to the The Calicut University's official website - uoc.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the links which read 'first semester BCom, BBA results ' and 'fourth-semester MA Journalism and Mass Communication results'.

Step 3: A new page will appear, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen, students can take a print out for future reference.

Students may face issues accessing the website due to a large number of people attempting to access their results. It is advisable to wait patiently for traffic on the server to decline.

